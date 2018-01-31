Press release from Pardee UNC Health Care:



Pardee UNC Health Care today announced that it has received the 2018 Distinguished Hospital Award for Clinical Excellence™ from Healthgrades, the leading online resource for comprehensive information about physicians and hospitals. The distinction places Pardee UNC Health Care in the top 5% for clinical performance among nearly 4,500 hospitals nationwide.

“It is an honor to receive the Healthgrades Distinguished Hospital Award for Clinical Excellence,” said James M. Kirby, II, president and CEO of Pardee UNC Health Care. “Our leadership, clinicians and staff share a vision for providing safe, compassionate medical care with excellent clinical outcomes. This recognition underscores our commitment to this vision.”

Pardee has undertaken numerous initiatives during the past three years to advance quality and achieve the results recognized by this award, including investments in physicians, staff and equipment, service line expansions, and new technology implementation. Pardee is continuing to advance service and quality through recent initiatives, which include hiring Western North Carolina’s only fellowship-trained breast surgeon to lead its breast care program; expanding screening and navigation services for lung cancer patients at the Pardee Cancer Center; growing its chest pain treatment capabilities; launching Pardee Bariatrics and Weight Loss; and collaborating with local organizations to fight the community opioid epidemic.

The 250 recipients of the Distinguished Hospital Award for Clinical Excellence™ stand out among the rest of U.S. hospitals for overall clinical excellence across a broad spectrum of care. During the 2018 study period (2014-2016), these hospitals showed superior performance in clinical outcomes for patients in the Medicare population across at least 21 of 32 of the most common inpatient conditions and procedures — as measured by objective clinical outcomes performance data (risk-adjusted mortality and in-hospital complications).

“We commend hospitals that have achieved Healthgrades 2018 Distinguished Hospital Award for Clinical Excellence, demonstrating a steadfast commitment to high-quality care for their patients,” said Brad Bowman, M.D., Chief Medical Officer, Healthgrades. “Hospitals that meet these high-quality standards will continue to distinguish themselves with consumers making decisions about where to receive care.”

From 2014-2016, patients treated in hospitals receiving the Healthgrades Distinguished Hospital Award for Clinical Excellence had, on average, a 26.3% lower risk of dying (across 19 procedures and conditions where mortality is the clinical outcome) than if they were treated in hospitals that did not achieve this distinction. To learn more about how Healthgrades determines Distinguished Hospital Award for Clinical Excellence™ recipients, please visit healthgrades.com/quality.

Pardee UNC Health Care is a not-for-profit community hospital founded in 1953 and is managed by UNC Health Care. The hospital is licensed for 222 acute care beds. Pardee has several locations separate from the main campus, including a comprehensive physician practice network, a cancer center, two urgent care locations and five orthopedic clinics. For more information or to find a physician, visit www.pardeehospital.org.

*Statistics are based on Healthgrades analysis of MedPAR data for years 2014 through 2016 and represent 3-year estimates for Medicare patients only.