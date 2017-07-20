Press release:

Pardee UNC Health Care announced today plans to open a 2,500 square foot urgent care center in Mills River by February 2018. Construction of the facility, located in the Ingles Shopping Center at the corner of N. Mills River Road and Boylston Highway, will begin next month.

Pardee currently operates two urgent care centers in Henderson County: one in Hendersonville off Four Seasons Blvd and one in Fletcher at the Mission Pardee Health Campus.

“We are excited to see the population and industry growth in the Mills River and Etowah areas of Henderson County,” said Johnna Reed, chief administrative officer at Pardee. “As demonstrated with previous market growth, we see an increased demand for urgent care centers. Urgent care continues to play an integral role in the continuum of care and we want to make sure residents have the care they need, when and where they need it.”

According to the American Academy of Urgent Care Medicine, urgent care facilities fill the gap in health care that exists between the primary care provider and the emergency room. There are approximately 8,000 centers in the United States and another 1,200 retail clinics operating in mainstream drugstores. The difference in the two is that urgent care centers, like the one set to open in Mills River, provide a broader scope of services than a retail clinic. Wounds, injuries, fractures, asthma attacks and mild concussions can be treated, in addition to the sore throats, common cold and allergic reactions treated in retail clinics. In addition, Pardee’s urgent care center will have X-ray and lab facilities, with board-certified providers providing medical services. Pardee’s urgent care centers also offer sports physicals and pre-employment physicals and testing.

“Since our urgent care centers are part of the larger Pardee UNC Health Care system, our physicians and medical staff can make the appropriate referrals if a patient presents with something more complicated,” said Reed. “In addition, patients usually find that the average cost of a visit to an urgent care center is significantly less than to an emergency department, with much less time spent waiting for care. While urgent care centers are not meant to replace the primary care physician, we do see them as transforming how patients access care, particularly after hours when their doctor may not be available.”

In 2015, Pardee purchased 20 acres of land across from the planned urgent care center on Boylston Hwy. “We continue to evaluate the best use for the property across the street,” said Reed. “Our board and our administration want to ensure that the health care services offered are in alignment with the long-range needs of the area.” Reed notes that the opportunity for an urgent care center in the Ingles shopping center accommodated the immediate timing and needs of the community.

Pardee UNC Health Care is a not-for-profit community hospital founded in 1953 and is managed by UNC Health Care. The hospital is licensed for 222 acute care beds. Pardee has several locations separate from the main campus, including a comprehensive physician practice network, two urgent care locations and five orthopedic clinics.