Hendersonville, N.C. — Pardee UNC Health Care announced today two new members of its 15-person board of directors: John Bryant, Ed.D., associate superintendent for administrative services of Henderson County Public Schools, and Chip Gould, president and owner of Cason Companies, Inc. Bryant and Gould will fill seats left vacant by Peter Goodfield, M.D., and Molly Parkhill, Ed.D., who have completed their terms. Bryant and Gould began their term on June 1 and will serve for three years through 2020. For a full list of board members, visit www.pardeehospital.org/about-us/leadership.

Bryant earned his undergraduate degree from Elon University in English education, a master’s degree in school administration from Gardner-Webb University and a doctorate of educational leadership from Western Carolina University. Prior to his role as associate superintendent, he served as an English teacher and school principal. Bryant has served as chair of the Hendersonville YMCA’s advisory board, a member of the United Way of Henderson County’s executive board and a member of the Henderson County Transportation Advisory Committee. He is active in the community with the United Way, Flat Rock Playhouse and Henderson County Education Foundation. He and his wife reside in Hendersonville.

Gould has owned Cason Companies, Inc. for 18 years and has been part of the company for 42 years. He attended Georgia Military College and served in the United States Air Force. He is vice chair of the Blue Ridge Community College Board of Trustees, a member of the Blue Ridge Community College Educational Foundation, vice chair of the Asheville Savings Bank board of directors and chairman of Henderson County’s Economic Investment Fund. Gould is active in the community as chair of the East Flat Rock Small Area Planning Group and as a member of First Baptist Church of Hendersonville. He and his wife have two children, one granddaughter and reside in Flat Rock.

“On behalf of the Pardee UNC Health Care board of directors, I am pleased to welcome John and Chip to our board of directors,” said William Medina, M.D., chair of the Pardee UNC Health Care board of directors. “As leaders in our community, they will offer their unique perspectives on health care in Henderson County and surrounding areas. We look forward to their service and input on our leadership team.”

Pardee UNC Health Care is a not-for-profit community hospital founded in 1953 and is managed by UNC Health Care. The hospital is licensed for 222 acute care beds. Pardee has several locations separate from the main campus, including a comprehensive physician practice network, two urgent care locations and five orthopedic clinics. For more information or to find a physician, visit www.pardeehospital.org.