Press release:

Pardee UNC Health Care’s Diabetes support group will meet on Wednesday, Aug. 2, and Wednesday, Aug. 16, from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Pardee Rehabilitation & Wellness, located at 212 Thompson Street in Hendersonville (in the Epic Theatre complex). The group meets the first and third Wednesday of every month at this time and location.

The Aug. 2 class is entitled “The Power of Food to Heal Ourselves” and will be led by Nancy Zazen RD, CDE, a registered dietitian and certified diabetes educator.

The Aug. 16 class is “Senior Fitness – Experience a Senior Yoga Class.” The one-hour session will be led by certified yoga instructor Suzanne Tindol, who will also give a presentation on therapeutically oriented yoga. The practice of yoga involves various body postures and movements, breathing techniques and meditation, all designed to promote physical comfort and mental composure. Participants should wear comfortable clothing that stretches. No shoes are necessary during the class. For more information about the Diabetes Support Group, please call 828-698-4533.

