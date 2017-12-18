Press release from Pardee UNC Health Care:

Pardee UNC Health Care hospitalist Lorraine Neilson, D.O., has been selected as the winner of Wingate University’s inaugural Hendersonville Physician Assistant Studies Preceptor of the Year award. Third-year physician assistant students nominate a medical provider who trains them on clinical rotations for this award, then the faculty chooses the finalist. Dr. Neilson was acknowledged at the master’s hooding ceremony at the class of 2017 graduation last week.

To qualify for the award, the preceptor must be a practicing provider who demonstrates a commitment to the Wingate PA program by serving as a primary preceptor, sets high standards of conduct and ethical behavior in patient care, enhances student learning, serves as a role model and/or advocate for the PA profession, and acts as an advocate for the Wingate PA program.

“We at Pardee are proud of Dr. Neilson,” said David Ellis, M.D., FACOG, chief medical officer at Pardee. “She is a busy hospitalist and takes her time to help teach the next generation of medical providers. It takes a special person to be able to accomplish both of those feats. It is a well-deserved award.”

“We wanted to acknowledge all of the hard work that our fantastic preceptors do for the students and the program,” said Nicole Drake, MSM, PA-C, clinical coordinator and assistant professor, Harris Department of PA Studies. “Dr. Neilson has really been an advocate for our program. She and her colleagues take students every rotation and do a wonderful job integrating them into their team. The students who have been on the rotation with her and her team have learned how to manage complex patients and the essentials of hospitalist medicine.”

“Dr. Neilson is passionate about teaching the next generation of medical providers and feels a responsibility to ensure that we become capable physician assistants for the local community,” said Kate Treacy, a class of 2017 graduate. “During my two rotations with her at Pardee, she helped me develop my critical thinking skills, especially when it came to analyzing a patient’s labs, and guided me on how to best approach the patient. She made sure that I not only knew the correct steps to take in managing a patient’s care, but that I understood why. She leads by example, teaching us to do our best for every patient, with honesty and compassion.”

Wingate University’s physician assistant program is offered at its Wingate and Hendersonville campuses. The Hendersonville campus is located in the Henderson County Health Sciences Building adjacent to Pardee’s main hospital. To learn more, visit wingate.

Pardee UNC Health Care is a not-for-profit community hospital founded in 1953 and is managed by UNC Health Care. The hospital is licensed for 222 acute care beds. Pardee has several locations separate from the main campus, including a comprehensive physician practice network, a cancer center, two urgent care locations and five orthopedic clinics. For more information or to find a physician, visit pardeehospital.