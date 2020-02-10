Press release from Pardee UNC Health Care:

Pardee UNC Health Care will host a job fair on Tuesday, Feb. 25, from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the First Citizens community room, located on the corner of 6th Avenue and Main Street in downtown Hendersonville. Pardee will have representatives available to talk with candidates about open positions and hold onsite interviews.

Pardee currently has a variety of open positions, including opportunities for registered nurses, nursing assistants, certified medical assistants, certified surgical technicians, laboratory and more. For additional information, visit https://www.pardeehospital.org/careers/.