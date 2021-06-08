Press release from Pardee UNC Health Care:

Pardee UNC Health Care will host free prostate cancer screenings with urologist Glover Little, M.D., on Thursday, June 17, from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. Screenings will take place at Pardee Urological Associates, located at 1216 6th Avenue West in Hendersonville. Participants must call 828-698-7317 prior to the screening to get pre-qualified; walk-ins will not be accepted. Men ages 40 to 75 who have never been diagnosed with or had treatment for prostate cancer are eligible, provided they have not had another prostate screening within nine months.

“When caught early, prostate cancer is highly treatable,” said Dr. Little. “Men should talk with their doctor about their risk factors and discuss when prostate screening is recommended.”

Pardee UNC Health Care is a not-for-profit community hospital founded in 1953 and is managed by UNC Health Care. The hospital is licensed for 222 acute care beds. Pardee has several locations separate from the main campus, including a comprehensive physician practice network, a cancer center, four urgent care locations and six orthopedic clinics. For more information or to find a physician, visit www.pardeehospital.org.