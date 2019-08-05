Press release from Pardee UNC Health Care:
Pardee UNC Health Care will host free community skin cancer screenings on Thursday, Aug. 22, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Pardee Cancer Center, located at 805 6th Ave. West in Hendersonville. Grey Tilden, M.D., a family medicine physician, and Lauren Eastridge, PA-C, a certified physician assistant at Pardee Adult and Family Medicine, will conduct the screenings. Appointments are required. Please call 828-698-7317 to schedule a free appointment.
Skin cancer is the most common cancer in the United States, accounting for more diagnoses each year than all other cancers combined. The good news is you can do a lot to protect yourself and your family, as well as to catch skin cancer early so it can be treated effectively. Consider getting screened if you were previously diagnosed with skin cancer, have a strong family history of skin cancer, have a history of excessive sun exposure or indoor tanning, have fair skin, or have many or atypical moles.
Pardee UNC Health Care is a not-for-profit community hospital founded in 1953 and is managed by UNC Health Care. The hospital is licensed for 222 acute care beds. Pardee has several locations separate from the main campus, including a comprehensive physician practice network, a cancer center, three urgent care locations and five orthopedic clinics. For more information or to find a physician, visit www.pardeehospital.org.
