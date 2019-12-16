Press release from Pardee UNC Health Care:

Pardee UNC Health Care announced today that it will implement visitor restrictions, effective immediately, in response to flu season. As part of visitor restrictions, Pardee asks that:

Only immediate family members visit patients.

All children 12 and under not visit the hospital. Children are more susceptible to infections and can be ill without obvious symptoms.

All visitors wash or sanitize their hands before and after visiting patients and entering or leaving the hospital. Hand sanitizing dispensers are available throughout the building.

All adults refrain from visiting loved ones in the hospital if they feel ill or have any of the following symptoms: headache, muscle aches, cough, fever, sore throat, and runny or stuffy nose.

Anyone with such symptoms wear a mask if they must visit the hospital or a physician’s office.

Pardee is not yet seeing many flu cases, but expects an increase during and after the holidays. Flu symptoms include headache, muscle aches, cough, fever, sore throat, and runny or stuffy nose.

If you have flu symptoms, you can reduce the chances of spreading it to others by practicing hand hygiene and cough etiquette. Wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water or use alcohol-based hand sanitizer. When you cough or sneeze, cover your nose and mouth with a tissue and then discard it, or cough into your upper arm.

