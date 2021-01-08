Press release from Pardee UNC Health Care:
As Henderson County nears its transition to Phase 1B of COVID-19 vaccinations, Pardee UNC Health Care is actively working with Henderson County Department of Public Health, Blue Ridge Community College, Henderson County Emergency Management, Henderson County Public Schools, and others to prepare for Phase 1B. These partners are focused on logistics and workforce for what is anticipated to be a many-month process.The Henderson County Department of Public Health will announce when the county officially moves into Phase 1B, Group 1, which will include anyone over 75 years of age. Once an official announcement is made, Pardee will share information on how vaccination appointments can be made.Blue Ridge Community College has agreed to provide space for a clinic, for as long as it is needed, to assist with the vaccination process. This clinic is expected to open next week after Phase 1B is announced by the Health Department. As the clinic and the pre-registration system becomes available, that information will be shared with the public.“We are eager to begin the process of vaccinating individuals over the age of 75 within our community,” said David Ellis, MD, chief medical officer, Pardee UNC Health Care. “However, it is important for everyone to understand that this is a challenging logistical process with many moving parts. Please be patient with us and our partners as we finalize a process that will enable us to quickly and efficiently begin vaccinating those individuals who fall within Group 1 of Phase 1B – residents aged 75 year or older.”“Just as we did with the early efforts to combat COVID-19 in working with our community partners to set up a mobile testing site, Blue Ridge is once again stepping up to play a vital role in this new phase of a county-wide COVID response,” said Dr. Laura Leatherwood, president of Blue Ridge Community College. “We are our community’s college and we will proudly remember this offer of assistance to our community and healthcare partners for decades to come.”Both Dr. Ellis and Dr. Leatherwood implore the community to refrain from going to Blue Ridge Community College in search of a vaccine clinic. No one will be able to get a vaccine without a scheduled appointment; there are no walk-up appointments. Once the pre-registration system is live, individuals will be able to call or go online to register. Once registered, they will be scheduled to receive a vaccine. Pardee also notes that appointments will be made available as they receive additional doses of the vaccine from the state.
