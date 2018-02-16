Press release from Pardee UNC Health Care:



The American College of Cardiology has recognized Pardee UNC Health Care for its demonstrated expertise and commitment in treating patients with chest pain. Pardee has been awarded Chest Pain Center Accreditation based on rigorous onsite evaluation of the staff’s ability to evaluate, diagnose and treat patients who may be experiencing a heart attack.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 730,000 Americans suffer a heart attack each year. The most common symptom of a heart attack for both men and women is chest pain or discomfort. However, women are more likely to have atypical symptoms. Other heart attack symptoms include, but are not limited to, tingling or discomfort in one or both arms; discomfort in the back, shoulder, neck or jaw; shortness of breath; cold sweat; unusual tiredness; a heartburn-like feeling; nausea or vomiting; sudden dizziness and fainting.

Hospitals that have earned ACC Chest Pain Center Accreditation have proven exceptional competency in treating patients with heart attack symptoms. They have streamlined their systems from admission to evaluation to diagnosis and treatment all the way through to appropriate post-discharge care and recommendations and assistance in patient lifestyle changes.

“ACC Accreditation Services is proud to bestow Chest Pain Center Accreditation on Pardee UNC Health Care,” said Abraham Joseph, vice president of ACC Accreditation Services. “We commend Pardee for its demonstrated commitment to providing Henderson County with excellent cardiac care.”

Hospitals receiving Chest Pain Center Accreditation from the ACC must take part in a multi-faceted clinical process that involves: completing a gap analysis; examining variances of care; developing an action plan; a rigorous onsite review; and monitoring for sustained success. Improved methods and strategies of caring for patients include streamlining processes, implementing of guidelines and standards, and adopting best practices in the care of patients experiencing the signs and symptoms of a heart attack. Facilities that achieve accreditation meet or exceed an array of stringent criteria and have organized a team of doctors, nurses, clinicians, and other administrative staff that earnestly support the efforts leading to better patient education and improved patient outcomes.

Accredited facilities adhere to consistent, quality-based procedures across the continuum of care, with well-communicated protocols within the treatment plan. Consistency enables hospitals to improve and sustain high-quality medical care and outcomes. In addition, accredited facilities show shorter length of stays and decreased readmissions.

“This accreditation is one milestone of many on our journey to deliver high-quality health care to the communities we serve,” said Johnna Reed, chief administrative officer of Pardee UNC Health Care. “This organization has spent time with our providers and staff and has reviewed all of our clinical data, comparing our results and processes against heart programs across the United States. The ACC accreditation is reaffirming that Pardee does an excellent job of taking care of patients with chest pain.”

She adds, “Pardee pursued this accreditation to improve patient outcomes, decrease the length of stays and streamline processes across our departments. With better care and communication, we can offer patients faster treatment, a better prognosis, and improved quality of life.”

“We have a lot of patients in the community who come to the Pardee emergency department with cardiovascular problems,” said Greg McCarty, M.D., FACEP, medical director of Pardee’s emergency department. “Before this accreditation, their care tended to be fragmented because we had to transfer them to other hospitals for interventional procedures. This chest pain accreditation allows us to quickly diagnose and treat these patients here at Pardee without having to send them to another hospital or out of the county. It means we are able to evaluate and treat chest pain in a timely, seamless and more cost-efficient manner.”

The ACC and American Heart Association are collaborating to offer U.S. hospitals like Pardee UNC Health Care access to a comprehensive suite of co-branded cardiac accreditation services designed to optimize patient outcomes and improve hospital financial performance. These services are focused on all aspects of cardiac care, including emergency treatment of heart attacks.

Pardee UNC Health Care is a not-for-profit community hospital founded in 1953 and is managed by UNC Health Care. The hospital is licensed for 222 acute care beds. Pardee has several locations separate from the main campus, including a comprehensive physician practice network, a cancer center, two urgent care locations and five orthopedic clinics. For more information or to find a physician, visit www.pardeehospital.org.

The American College of Cardiology is the professional home for the entire cardiovascular care team. The mission of the College and its more than 52,000 members is to transform cardiovascular care and to improve heart health. The ACC leads in the formation of health policy, standards and guidelines. The College operates national registries to measure and improve care, offers cardiovascular accreditation to hospitals and institutions, provides professional medical education, disseminates cardiovascular research and bestows credentials upon cardiovascular specialists who meet stringent qualifications. For more information about ACC Accreditation Services, visit accreditation.acc.org, or call toll-free 1-877-271-4176.