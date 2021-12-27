In response to an increase in cases as a result of the Omicron variant, a lack of effective monoclonal antibody treatments for this new variant, and supply issues nationally, Pardee UNC Health Care announced today that it will cease operating its infusion clinic, effective Friday, Dec. 24. While the monoclonal antibody treatments previously available for infusions have been highly effective at treating COVID and the most recent variants, they are not as effective at treating the new Omicron-driven COVID cases.

As more data becomes available about treatment options and accompanying supply of treatments increases, an update will be provided. Until treatment options are available, Pardee officials encourage the community to get vaccinated or boosted, if they are not already. “If you’ve not yet gotten vaccinated, please do,” said Dr. David Ellis, Chief Medical Officer for Pardee UNC Health Care. “Even though we know that being vaccinated is no longer a guarantee of not contracting the virus, the data does indicate that vaccinated individuals are less likely to suffer severe illness, are less likely to require hospitalization and are less likely to die if they contract the virus.” Ellis adds that getting vaccinated and “boosted” will also decrease the stress on area hospitals and healthcare systems.