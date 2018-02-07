Press release from Pardee UNC Health Care:
Pardee UNC Health Care’s Chaplaincy Services department will host its annual Celebration of Life service on Sunday, Feb. 25, at 4 p.m. in the Pardee orientation classroom. The Celebration of Life service is held in remembrance of those who passed away at Pardee in 2017. During the service, attendees will have the opportunity to say a few words about their loved ones.
If you would like to have your loved one’s name read by the chaplain, please call 828-696-1168. The day of the event, enter through the main hospital entrance on 800 North Justice St. A greeter will direct you to the room where the service is being held. Light refreshments will be served. For more information, call 828-696-1168 or visit www.pardeehospital.org.
