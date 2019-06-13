Press release from Pardee UNCA Health Care:
Pardee UNC Health Care will host a career fair on Thursday, June 20 at WCU Biltmore Park (28 Schenck Parkway, Asheville, N.C. 28803, rooms 346 & 338) from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Pardee will have representatives from various departments available to talk with candidates about open positions and hold onsite interviews. Candidates should bring their resumes, dress for success and plan to meet with leaders. Parking is available in the Biltmore Park Town Square parking garage at no charge. All visitors are to park on levels 3, 4, or 5.
Pardee currently has more than 100 open positions, including opportunities in nursing, pharmacy, lab, security, customer service, nutrition and more. For additional information, visit www.pardeehospital.org/classes-events/.
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.