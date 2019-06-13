Press release from Pardee UNCA Health Care:

Pardee UNC Health Care will host a career fair on Thursday, June 20 at WCU Biltmore Park (28 Schenck Parkway, Asheville, N.C. 28803, rooms 346 & 338) from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Pardee will have representatives from various departments available to talk with candidates about open positions and hold onsite interviews. Candidates should bring their resumes, dress for success and plan to meet with leaders. Parking is available in the Biltmore Park Town Square parking garage at no charge. All visitors are to park on levels 3, 4, or 5.

Pardee currently has more than 100 open positions, including opportunities in nursing, pharmacy, lab, security, customer service, nutrition and more. For additional information, visit www.pardeehospital.org/classes-events/.