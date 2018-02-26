Press release from Pardee UNC Health Care:

Pardee UNC Health Care will host a colon cancer information session on Tuesday, March 13 at 5:30 p.m. at the Pardee Cancer Center, located at 805 6th Avenue West in Hendersonville. Thomas Eisenhauer, M.D., FACS, a general surgeon at Pardee, will provide information on colon health. He will discuss prevention, diagnosis and treatment of colon cancer, and will be available to answer questions after the presentation. Spanish interpretation services will be available free of charge. Seating is limited; advance registration is encouraged. To register, call Leann Noakes, RN, CCRP, cancer nurse navigator, at 828-698-7317, or visit classes-events.

Pardee UNC Health Care is a not-for-profit community hospital founded in 1953 and is managed by UNC Health Care. The hospital is licensed for 222 acute care beds. Pardee has several locations separate from the main campus, including a comprehensive physician practice network, a cancer center, two urgent care locations and five orthopedic clinics. For more information or to find a physician, visit pardeehospital.