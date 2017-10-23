Press release from UNC Health Care:

Pardee UNC Health Care will host a free UNC Cancer Network Lunch and Learn video conference event for anyone in the community interested in learning more about breast cancer prevention, detection and treatment. The session, “An Update on Breast Cancer: Prevention, Treatment and Survivorship,” will take place on Friday, Oct. 27 from 12 to 1 p.m. in Pardee’s video conference room, located in the main hospital at 800 N. Justice Street. Carey Anders, M.D., an associate professor at UNC Breast Center, will share how researchers around the world are working to find better ways to prevent, detect and treat breast cancer, improving the quality of life for patients and survivors.

Free lunch will be provided to attendees who RSVP by Wednesday, Oct. 25. To RSVP, contact Carol Brown, cancer program and physician CME coordinator, at 828-696-1341 or carol.brown@unchealth.unc.edu. For more information about the lectures, visit lunch-and-learn-lectures.

Pardee UNC Health Care is a not-for-profit community hospital founded in 1953 and is managed by UNC Health Care. The hospital is licensed for 222 acute care beds. Pardee has several locations separate from the main campus, including a comprehensive physician practice network, two urgent care locations and five orthopedic clinics. For more information or to find a physician, visit pardeehospital.