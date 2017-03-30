Press release:
Pardee UNC Health Care will host a continuing medical education (CME) course for area physicians on “The ABCs of Pain Management” Monday, April 10 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. J. Paul Martin, M.D., FAAFP, DFASAM, will lead the presentation, which provides 1.5 hours of Category I CME credit. Dinner will be served at 5:30 p.m., followed by the presentation from 6 to 7:30 p.m. in the Pardee cafeteria. Physicians who wish to register for this course should RSVP to Carol Brown at 828-696-1341 or carol.brown@unchealth.unc.edu.
The course is offered by the Mountain Area Health Education Center (MAHEC), which is accredited by the North Carolina Medical Society (NCMS) to provide continuing medical education for physicians. MAHEC designates this live educational activity for a maximum of 1.5 AMA PRA Category I Credit(s). Physicians should claim only the credit commensurate with the extent of their participation in this activity. MAHEC adheres to Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education (ACCME) Essential Areas, Standards, and Policies regarding industry support of continuing medical education. Disclosure of the planning committee and faculty’s commercial relationships will be made known at the activity. This activity will satisfy half of the required 3 hours of Category I CME designed specifically to address controlled substance prescribing practices.
Pardee UNC Health Care is a not-for-profit community hospital founded in 1953 and is managed by UNC Health Care. The hospital is licensed for 222 acute care beds. Pardee has several locations separate from the main campus, including a comprehensive physician practice network, two urgent care locations and five orthopedic clinics. For more information or to find a physician, visit pardeehospital.
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.