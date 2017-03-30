Press release:

Pardee UNC Health Care will host a continuing medical education (CME) course for area physicians on “The ABCs of Pain Management” Monday, April 10 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. J. Paul Martin, M.D., FAAFP, DFASAM, will lead the presentation, which provides 1.5 hours of Category I CME credit. Dinner will be served at 5:30 p.m., followed by the presentation from 6 to 7:30 p.m. in the Pardee cafeteria. Physicians who wish to register for this course should RSVP to Carol Brown at 828-696-1341 or carol.brown@unchealth.unc.edu.

The course is offered by the Mountain Area Health Education Center (MAHEC), which is accredited by the North Carolina Medical Society (NCMS) to provide continuing medical education for physicians. MAHEC designates this live educational activity for a maximum of 1.5 AMA PRA Category I Credit(s). Physicians should claim only the credit commensurate with the extent of their participation in this activity. MAHEC adheres to Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education (ACCME) Essential Areas, Standards, and Policies regarding industry support of continuing medical education. Disclosure of the planning committee and faculty’s commercial relationships will be made known at the activity. This activity will satisfy half of the required 3 hours of Category I CME designed specifically to address controlled substance prescribing practices.

