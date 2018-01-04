Press release from Pardee UNC Health Care:

Pardee UNC Health Care announced today that Jennifer McAlister, M.D., FACS, a board-certified breast surgeon, has joined Pardee Breast Surgery, located at 805 6th Avenue West in Hendersonville. Dr. McAlister has nearly 20 years of experience as a board-certified surgeon, specializing in breast surgery. As the only fellowship-trained breast surgeon in Western North Carolina, Dr. McAlister evaluates and manages patients with breast pain, benign lumps and cysts, abnormal mammograms and breast cancer. She believes in treating each patient as an individual and in educating and empowering them to make the best health care decisions. In her free time, Dr. McAlister enjoys hiking, tennis and cooking. She earned her medical degree from Michigan State University College of Human Medicine in East Lansing, Michigan; completed her internship and residency at Grand Rapids Medical Education and Research Center in Grand Rapids, Michigan; and completed a fellowship in breast surgical oncology at William Beaumont Hospital in Royal Oak, Michigan. She is board-certified by the American Board of Surgery.

To schedule an appointment with Dr. McAlister, call Pardee Breast Surgery at 828-694-8438 or visit www.pardeehospital.org for more information.

Pardee UNC Health Care is a not-for-profit community hospital founded in 1953 and is managed by UNC Health Care. The hospital is licensed for 222 acute care beds. Pardee has several locations separate from the main campus, including a comprehensive physician practice network, a cancer center, two urgent care locations and five orthopedic clinics. For more information or to find a physician, visit pardee hospital.