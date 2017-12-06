Press release from Parde UNC Health Care:

Pardee UNC Health Care announced today that Chris Edwards, M.D., FACS, a board-certified general surgeon, has joined Pardee Surgical Associates and will serve as the medical director of Pardee Bariatrics and Weight Loss. Dr. Edwards specializes in minimally invasive surgery, including single-site bariatric, reflux and hernia surgery. He has served as the medical director for dozens of surgeon training courses nationwide and his work has been published in many peer-reviewed journals. Dr. Edwards has practiced in Western North Carolina for more than 10 years.

He earned his medical degree from Mercer University School of Medicine in Macon, Georgia, completed his internship and residency at Memorial Health University in Savannah, and completed a fellowship in advanced minimally invasive surgery and bariatric surgery at the University of Missouri. He is board-certified by the American Board of Surgery.

To schedule an appointment with Dr. Edwards, call Pardee Surgical Associates at 828-693-7230 or Pardee Bariatrics and Weight Loss at 828-694-8436. Visit pardeehospital for more information.

Pardee UNC Health Care is a not-for-profit community hospital founded in 1953 and is managed by UNC Health Care. The hospital is licensed for 222 acute care beds. Pardee has several locations separate from the main campus, including a comprehensive physician practice network, two urgent care locations and five orthopedic clinics. For more information or to find a physician, visit www.pardeehospital.org.