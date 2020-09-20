Press release from the Pisgah Astronomical Research Institute:

Nestled in the mountains of the Pisgah National Forest at a former historic NASA facility, t he Pisgah Astronomical Research Institute (PARI) in Transylvania County has been awarded the prestigious designation of International Dark Sky Park. This is in recognition of the exceptional quality of the night sky over PARI and the commitment to educational outreach. This certification means that PARI is protecting the beautiful dark night skies, allowing the Milky Way and other celestial objects to be clearly seen.

PARI is founded on the proud science legacy of the US space and satellite research programs. Located in the heart of a breathtaking natural forest and dwelling under the dome of the dark sky, PARI is building on its historic past to create a destination for the study, celebration, and enjoyment of science.

In order to be designated as an International Dark Sky Park, PARI had to meet stringent programming, monitoring and infrastructure requirements set forth by the International Dark Sky Association. Existing park lights were modified to be dark sky-friendly fixtures including low temperature (3000 degree Kelvin or less) bulbs, full cut-off shielding, motion detectors and timers. These changes enhance the natural darkness within the park.

Activities and learning experiences abound at PARI for educators and their students at all levels — on campus, at school, locations elsewhere and online. In the summer of 2019, 727 students attended Space Camps at the PARI site. These experiences are specifically designed to support the curricula of both North and South Carolina. Approximately 2,700 students were served by PARI educational outreach experiences, and over 1,000 people visited the park for evening viewings and the enjoyment of celestial events. More information about PARI can be found at www.pari.edu .

www.darksky.org. The International Dark Sky Association (IDA) established the International Dark Sky Places conservation program in 2001 to recognize excellent stewardship of the night sky. Designations are based on stringent outdoor lighting standards and innovative community outreach. The IDA, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization based in Tucson, Arizona, advocates for the protection of the night-time environment and dark night skies by educating policymakers and the public about night sky conservation and promoting environmentally responsible outdoor lighting. More information about IDA and its mission may be found at: