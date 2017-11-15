Press release from Park Ridge Health:

Park Ridge Health continues its commitment to meeting the growing need for behavioral health care as it welcomes Christi Oates, NP to Park Ridge Health Psychiatry.

Oates earned her Bachelors of Science in Nursing from Florida State University and her Master’s degree in Nursing from the University of South Alabama. She brings an extensive history of care to Park Ridge Health Psychiatry including serving as a Research Nurse Manager for cognitive behavioral and pharmacological therapy protocols. Most recently, Oates cared for patients as a Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner for Horizon Behavioral Health in Savannah, Georgia.

“I believe the mind is the most powerful tool we have to improve our state of well-being,” said Oates. “I empower my patients to use that tool through education and by explaining the science behind the treatment options, including medication and non-medication therapies, enabling them to experience improved health and wellness.”

“We have seen a steady increase in the need for comprehensive behavioral health care across the communities Park Ridge Health serves. Christi’s blend of direct patient care and research experience makes her an excellent addition to our team,” said Christy Sneller, Park Ridge Health Vice President of Physician Services. “We are excited to have her join Park Ridge Health in this commitment to provide compassionate behavioral health care to people across Western North Carolina.”

Oates is excited to settle into her new home in the mountains. She enjoys being outdoors, gardening and exploring hiking trails.

Oates is seeing patients at Park Ridge Health Psychiatry, located at 50 Hospital Drive, Suite 5A, Hendersonville, NC. To learn more about Oates, visit PRH or call Park Ridge Health Psychiatry at 828.684.1115 to schedule an appointment.