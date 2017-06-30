Press release:

Park Ridge Health invites the community to join us in congratulating our newest winner of the DAISY Award, Jennifer Burkett, RN, BSN, CCRN, CMSRN. Burkett is part of the Park Ridge Health ICU nursing team. She was nominated by one of her colleagues who credits Burkett as being eager to share her knowledge with the nursing team as they compassionately care for each patient.

Here are some of the comments shared in Burkett’s nomination:

“Jennifer is an exceptional nurse. She is the most knowledgeable nurse I’ve had the pleasure of working with.”

“On the busiest of nights in the ICU, Jennifer is always the first to volunteer to help and will not sit down until she knows you are ok.”

“The ICU is a challenging and demanding work environment, but Jennifer gives it her all. It’s an honor to work with and learn from her.”

Park Ridge Health is excited to have partnered with The DAISY Foundation to honor nurses who go above and beyond their daily tasks to make extraordinary differences in the lives of our patients and their families.

“Jennifer demonstrates her dedication to whole person care for her colleagues to see and emulate,” says Roland Joy, Park Ridge Health Chief Nursing Officer. “She brings a sincere dedication to our patients that helps them know they are receiving the highest quality and most compassionate care.”

The DAISY Award was created by the family of J. Patrick Barnes to thank the nurses who cared for Patrick and for them as he battled an autoimmune disease. Patrick lost his battle, but his family realized the impact his nurses had on the final days of his life. For that, they are forever grateful. They wanted to create an opportunity for all families, who experience the benefits of the extraordinary care of nurses, to show their appreciation.

The Park Ridge Health Nursing Administration presented Jennifer Burkett, RN, BSN, CCRN, CMSRN with a gift package including:

DAISY Award Certificate

DAISY Award Pin

“A Healer’s Touch” Sculpture

If you know of an amazing Park Ridge Health nurse you would like to nominate for a DAISY Award, simply go to myPRH.com and share your story with us.

About Park Ridge Health: Founded in 1910, Park Ridge Health is a beloved piece of our growing community’s health care network, providing leading-edge and compassionate care in a Christian environment. In 1984, Park Ridge Health became a member of Adventist Health System, a family of 45 exceptional, faith-based hospitals across the country that operate independently to deliver care and services that best meet the needs of their communities. Leading the way in many medical firsts for the region, Park Ridge Health provides personalized care at more than 30 locations, offering a dedicated network of more than 250 physicians and providers, cardiac care & rehabilitation, emergency services, nationally awarded cancer care, state-of-the-art surgical care, full-service orthopedic care, an award-winning boutique labor & delivery experience, a full range of imaging services and the only Pro-Axis Spine Surgery table in Western North Carolina. For more information about Park Ridge Health or to find a physician, please visit parkridgehealth or call 855.PRH.LIFE (855.774.5433).