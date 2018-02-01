Press release from Park Ridge Health:

Park Ridge Health welcomes Byron Dixon, MD as its new Emergency Department Medical Director. Dr. Dixon is board certified in emergency medicine. He has more than 12 years of emergency medicine experience and has worked in multiple level 1 trauma centers as well as smaller community emergency departments.

Dr. Dixon earned his bachelor degree in Biology from East Tennessee State University. He earned both his master degree in Medical Science and his Medical Degree from the American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine. Dr. Dixon is a diplomat of the American Board of Emergency Medicine, as well as a diplomat of the American Board of Quality Assurance and Utilization Review Physicians.

In addition to being board certified in emergency medicine, Dr. Dixon is also board certified in healthcare quality management with a physician advisor sub-specialty. He has multiple years of experience with quality assurance, as well as serving on the Hospital Emergency Response Team, including participating in multiple National Disaster Medical System drills.

“I have always strived to treat every patient like family. Every patient should and WILL feel like they are receiving VIP care. I am a strong believer in servant leadership. We serve because we have been served. The opportunity to provide evidence-based, patient-centered care, in a Christian environment, is the opportunity of a lifetime for me,” said Byron Dixon, MD, Medical Director, Park Ridge Health Emergency Department.

“Dr. Dixon brings a patient-centered focus to the care he provides and servant-leader approach to his managing skills, which align directly with Park Ridge Health’s commitment to whole-person care for our patients and our team members,” said Jimm Bunch, Park Ridge Health President & CEO. “He has shared that our focus on Extending the Healing Ministry of Christ, along with strong emphasis on evidence-based medicine and superior quality, made Park Ridge Health a perfect fit for him as well.”

Dr. Dixon is married and has two children. He says, “We love living in Western North Carolina and especially enjoy the beautiful views and amazing genuine people. We are fortunate to live in an area that has an abundance of outdoor recreational opportunities.” He and his family enjoy exploring the numerous hiking trails and parks in the area. He is also passionate about the many fly fishing opportunities the area offers.

“This is truly a great place to live and work. I look forward to serving our community in every way I can.”

About Park Ridge Health: Founded in 1910, Park Ridge Health is dedicated to meeting the health care needs of our growing communities, providing high-quality, compassionate care in a Christian environment. In 1984, Park Ridge Health became a member of Adventist Health System, a family of 45 exceptional, faith-based hospitals across the country that operate independently to deliver care and services that best meet the needs of their communities. Park Ridge Health is the recipient of the 2017 QUEST® Award for High-Value Healthcare from Premier Inc. It is one of only six hospitals to achieve the top performance in the QUEST collaborative, including cost and efficiency, evidence-based care, mortality, safety, patient and family engagement and appropriate hospital use. Leading the way in many medical firsts for the region, Park Ridge Health is the first hospital in Western North Carolina to offer nanomedicine in the operating room with the Nanolock Spinal technology and the only hospital in the region with the Pro-Axis Spine Surgery table. Park Ridge Health provides personalized care at more than 30 locations, offering a dedicated network of more than 250 physicians and providers, cardiac care & rehabilitation, emergency services, nationally awarded cancer care, state-of-the-art surgical care, full-service orthopedic care, an award-winning labor & delivery experience, and a full range of imaging services. For more information about Park Ridge Health or to find a physician, please visit parkridgehealth.org or call 855.PRH.LIFE (855.774.5433).