Press release from Park Ridge Health:

Park Ridge Health and the American Red Cross are working closely together on Hurricane Florence relief efforts. With the devastation from the storm, people in bordering counties and states need resources. Park Ridge Health invites the public to join us in providing the help they need.

“While we wait to see the full impact of Florence on our neighbors in the eastern part of our state, we are not waiting to make sure we are meeting their needs,” said Christy Sneller, Vice President of Park Ridge Health Physician Services. “Park Ridge Health started connecting with the American Red Cross in the days ahead of Florence and in the aftermath of this storm. Our next step is to host a blood drive and water collection on October 11.”

Hurricane Florence forced the American Red Cross to cancel nearly 200 blood drives, resulting in more than 5,100 uncollected blood and platelet donations. To help make up for that dramatic impact on blood supplies, Park Ridge Health will host the American Red Cross for a blood drive on October 11at its South Asheville location. Park Ridge Health employees and community members will be assisting by giving blood and donating bottled water. The Red Cross will also be accepting monetary donations that will go towards the Florence relief efforts.

Park Ridge Health Blood Drive and Water Collection

Thursday, October 11

11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Park Ridge Health, South Asheville

15 Skyland Inn Drive, Arden

Conveniently located just off I-26 Exit 37, Long Shoals Road

Walk-ins are welcome, however, for your convenience the Red Cross recommends you make an appointment to give blood or platelets. There is a critical need for platelet and type O blood donations. Appointments can be made by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting redcrossblood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (733-2767).

The public may also drop off water donations at any Park Ridge Health location through October 11. If you wish, you may bring your donations to the valet station at the main entrance of the hospital between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. and they will assist you with the water.

To donate money to support the Red Cross’ Hurricane Florence Relief Efforts, visit PRHdonate.com.

For more information, please call 855-774-LIFE (5433).