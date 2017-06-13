Press Release from Park Ridge Health:
Hendersonville — One in four women ages 30-59 experiences the life-impacting effects of pelvic incontinence. Fear of a sudden sneeze, running or playing leads them to sit on the sidelines, just watching life instead of living it.
On Thursday, June 29, the community is invited to the Free Park Ridge Health Education Series event featuring Urogynecologist, Jeffrey B. Garris, MD, MS, FACOG, FPMRS, FACS. Learn how you can move from just treating the symptoms to eliminating the cause of urinary and other pelvic incontinence.
Dr. Garris will outline the innovative diagnostic technology available at Park Ridge Health Urogynecology and share care plans ranging from therapies and medications to surgery.
Light refreshments will be served.
Space is limited for this Free event, so please RSVP by calling 855.PRH.LIFE (855.774.5433) or visit PRHevents.com to sign up.
The free Park ridge Health Education Series Seminar: Be Empowered — Understanding Options for Women Experiencing Incontinence will be held Thursday, June 29 from 6-7 p.m. at Park Ridge Health Laurel Park.
