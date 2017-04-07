Press release:
Park Ridge Health has lifted its visitor restrictions tied to influenza. In December, Park Ridge Health implemented restrictions due to a sharp increase in influenza-like illness across the state as reported by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.
Park Ridge Health physicians and providers have seen a significant decrease in the number of cases of flu, which has led to the decision to lift the visitor restrictions.
Park Ridge Health will continue to remain alert for family/visitors who are symptomatic. If members of our care teams identify someone with flu-like symptoms, we will ask that they refrain from visiting.
We also continue to encourage family/visitors to voluntarily refrain from visiting if they are feeling ill or have respiratory infection symptoms.
