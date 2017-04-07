Press release

The Park Ridge Health Foundation invites the community to “Experience the Wild, Wild West” at its 2017 Annual Gala with a BBQ, Boots and Bling theme. This year’s Park Ridge Health Foundation Gala will take place on Thursday, May 11, at 5:30 p.m. at Jeter Mountain Farm.

This year’s western setting will transport guests to the Wild, Wild West for knee-slappin’ fun. Grab your boots and round up your partner to enjoy tasty vittles, live music, silent and live auction surprises and a sit-down dinner.

The program will feature a presentation of the Dr. P.J. Moore, Jr. & Dr. Arthur A. Pearson Award of Excellence to an outstanding community leader. This year’s award recipient is Mr. David R. Cook, PhD, Executive Director of Interfaith Assistance Ministry.

The proceeds of this year’s Gala ticket sales will help fund upcoming renovations to the Hospital’s second floor Behavioral Health services. Our behavioral health services include a full range of women’s programs for inpatient psychiatric treatment. We also have a geriatrics and med-psych program designed to address the behavioral care needs and the physical and psychiatric needs of adults ages 65 and older, the only such program in WNC.

Various sponsorship levels are available for the “Experience the Wild, Wild West” Gala for those interested in showcasing their business and generosity to health and wellness in our community.

A chance drawing for a trip to Sedona, Arizona is available. The winner receives two, round-trip coach airline tickets with departure from a nearby airport and a five night, double occupancy stay in Sedona. A single ticket purchase is $25 or five tickets may be purchased for $100 at parkridgeGALA.

To purchase event tickets, a chance for a trip to Sedona, Arizona or inquire about a sponsorship, contact the Park Ridge Health Foundation at 828.681.2421 or prkFoundation@ahss.org.