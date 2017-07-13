Press release:

Park Ridge Health has been recognized with the 2017 QUEST® Award for High-Value Healthcare from Premier Inc., a leading health care improvement company, for providing outstanding patient care.

Only six hospitals received the award for achieving top performance in all six of the areas measured in Premier’s nationally acclaimed QUEST collaborative, including cost and efficiency, evidence-based care, mortality, safety, patient and family engagement and appropriate hospital use.

Park Ridge Health was honored during Premier’s annual Breakthroughs Conference and Exhibition on June 27, 2017.

“Park Ridge Health’s achievements in QUEST reinforce our commitment to reliably deliver the best care experience to the communities we serve,” said Roland Joy, Park Ridge Health Chief Nursing Officer. “We’re proud to be one of only six hospitals nationwide to receive the QUEST Award, as we continue down our path of improving patient outcomes and community health.”

To earn this award, Park Ridge Health met or exceeded thresholds in the following criteria:

· Cost and Efficiency

· Evidence-based care

· Mortality

· Safety

· Patient and Family Engagement

· Appropriate Hospital Use

All QUEST hospitals submitting data for October 2015 – September 2016 were eligible for the QUEST Award. Top performance thresholds were established at the top quartile of performance from a baseline period in all measures except cost of care, which was based on top tercile of performance. Top performance methodology for each dimension varied depending on the unique measure calculation and methodology.

“QUEST hospitals have set high standards in clinical excellence nationwide,” said Madeleine Biondolillo, MD, Vice President of Engagement and Delivery for Premier Inc.

“Together, they have worked to outperform in health care. Premier congratulates Park Ridge Health for their fantastic achievements.”

A recipient of The Joint Commission and National Quality Forum’s 2015 John M. Eisenberg Patient Safety and Quality Award, QUEST was launched in 2008 to help health systems reliably deliver the most efficient, effective and caring experience for every patient, every single time. Approximately 350 hospitals volunteered to transparently share data and define a common framework with consistent measures that would continually set a top performance goal for both participants and the nation. QUEST participants prevented more than 198,000 deaths and reduced health care spending by more than $17 billion.

Building on the legacy of QUEST, QUEST 2020 was launched in January 2017 to extend beyond hospital walls to provide compliance, improvement and specialized support for health systems to thrive in today’s health care economy.

About Premier Inc.:

Premier Inc. is a leading health care improvement company, uniting an alliance of approximately 3,750 U.S. hospitals and more than 130,000 other provider organizations. With integrated data and analytics, collaboratives, supply chain solutions and advisory and other services, Premier enables better care and outcomes at a lower cost. Please visit Premier’s news and investor sites on premierinc.

About Park Ridge Health: Founded in 1910, Park Ridge Health is a beloved piece of our growing community’s health care network, providing leading-edge and compassionate care in a Christian environment. In 1984, Park Ridge Health became a member of Adventist Health System, a family of 45 exceptional, faith-based hospitals across the country that operate independently to deliver care and services that best meet the needs of their communities. Leading the way in many medical firsts for the region, Park Ridge Health provides personalized care at more than 30 locations, offering a dedicated network of more than 250 physicians and providers, cardiac care & rehabilitation, emergency services, nationally awarded cancer care, state-of-the-art surgical care, full-service orthopedic care, an award-winning boutique labor & delivery experience, a full range of imaging services and the only Pro-Axis Spine Surgery table in Western North Carolina. For more information about Park Ridge Health or to find a physician, please visit parkridgehealth or call 855.PRH.LIFE (855.774.5433).