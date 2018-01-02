Press release from Park Ridge Health:

Park Ridge Health is excited to welcome board-certified Surgeon, Pierre DeMatos, MD, FACS to Park Ridge Health Surgery Specialists. Dr. DeMatos has been caring for people across Western North Carolina since 2001. He has extensive training in a variety of general surgery techniques and care.

Dr. DeMatos earned his Bachelor Degree in Biology and his Medical Degree from Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, Maryland. He completed his residency in General Surgery at Duke University Medical Center.

Dr. DeMatos is active in many professional societies and committees including the Society of Surgical Oncology and Johns Hopkins Medical and Surgical Association. He is also a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons.

When asked why he became a physician, Dr. DeMatos gives credit to his father, who is also a physician. “I saw the impact he had on his patients; and I wanted to be able to make the same impact on people, a positive impact on their health,” said Dr. DeMatos.

“I am very dedicated to giving each patient the highest quality care. But, I believe it goes beyond using my knowledge and skills as a surgeon. I make it a priority to build relationships with my patients. Getting to know them beyond their health issues eases their concern and improves their outcomes.”

“Dr. DeMatos’ compassionate and relational interactions with patients, and his appreciation of a faith-based approach to care, aligns with the Park Ridge Health mission of Extending the Healing Ministry of Christ beautifully,” said Christy Sneller, Park Ridge Health Vice President of Physician Enterprise. “We are excited to have him join our team to offer his vast experience in surgical care to the people choosing Park Ridge Health for their care.”

Dr. DeMatos is married and has three sons. He and his family like to travel and enjoy spending time in the outdoors. He also enjoys cheering on his sons, who play a variety of sports.

Dr. DeMatos is fluent in English, French, Portuguese and Spanish. He is also proficient in Russian.

Dr. DeMatos will be seeing patients at Park Ridge Health Surgery Specialists, located at 80 Doctors Drive, Suite 1, Hendersonville. To learn more about Dr. DeMatos visit parkridgehealth.org or call 855.PRH.LIFE (855.774.5433) to schedule an appointment.

About Park Ridge Health: Founded in 1910, Park Ridge Health is dedicated to meeting the health care needs of our growing communities, providing high-quality, compassionate care in a Christian environment. In 1984, Park Ridge Health became a member of Adventist Health System, a family of 45 exceptional, faith-based hospitals across the country that operate independently to deliver care and services that best meet the needs of their communities. Park Ridge Health is the recipient of the 2017 QUEST® Award for High-Value Healthcare from Premier Inc. It is one of only six hospitals to achieve the top performance in the QUEST collaborative, including cost and efficiency, evidence-based care, mortality, safety, patient and family engagement and appropriate hospital use. Leading the way in many medical firsts for the region, Park Ridge Health is the first hospital in Western North Carolina to offer nanomedicine in the operating room with the Nanolock Spinal technology and the only hospital in the region with the Pro-Axis Spine Surgery table. Park Ridge Health provides personalized care at more than 30 locations, offering a dedicated network of more than 250 physicians and providers, cardiac care & rehabilitation, emergency services, nationally awarded cancer care, state-of-the-art surgical care, full-service orthopedic care, an award-winning labor & delivery experience, and a full range of imaging services. For more information about Park Ridge Health or to find a physician, please visit parkridgehealth.org or call 855.PRH.LIFE (855.774.5433).