Press release:

Cynthia King, PsyD, is joining Park Ridge Health’s expanding Behavioral Health Care team on July 17, 2017. Dr. King is a Clinical Psychologist with nearly a decade of experience in behavioral health research, patient assessment and care.

Licensed by the North Carolina Psychology Board, Dr. King earned both her masters and doctorate degrees in Psychology from Nova Southeastern University in Florida. She completed her internship and postdoctoral residency in Psychosocial Rehabilitation at Edith Nourse Rogers Memorial Veterans Hospital in Massachusetts.

Dr. King’s areas of expertise in behavioral health include caring for people who have experienced a trauma in their lives and providing treatment options to mitigate insomnia.

She has extensive experience caring for our military veterans.

“My care philosophy for every person I see, no matter what has brought them to the point of needing my care, is to connect with them in a safe, genuine, compassionate space where they can share their difficulties and work through them collaboratively,” said Dr. King. “I consider it a privilege to have a wealth of experience and a sincere passion to be part of the healing process with our Veterans.”

“Park Ridge Health is excited to welcome Dr. King to our Behavioral Health team as we continue to meet the growing need for behavioral health services in Western North Carolina,” said Christy Sneller, Park Ridge Health Vice President of Physician Enterprise. “Her dedication to a wholistic approach to care aligns with our Behavioral Health team and its commitment to provide high-quality, compassionate care for families, friends and neighbors across our communities.”

When Dr. King is not caring for patients, she makes quality time with her husband and family a priority. She enjoys filling that time with hiking, cycling, gardening and reading.

Dr. King will see patients at Park Ridge Health Psychiatry, located at 50 Hospital Drive, Suite 5A, Hendersonville, NC. To learn more about Dr. King and Park Ridge Health’s Behavioral Health Program, visit myPRH.com or call Park Ridge Health Psychiatry at 828.684.1115 to schedule an appointment.

