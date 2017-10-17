Press release from Park Ridge Health:

The Go Pink With Park Ridge Health initiative continues with a special Free Education Series event to empower people with the latest science-based information regarding breast cancer.

Please join us for this free Lunch & Learn event to hear from Park Ridge Health Surgery Specialist, David Onofrey, MD, FACS. Dr. Onofrey will share the current research regarding breast cancer, its causes and best practices for prevention. He will outline the importance of breast cancer screenings and discuss information on risk factors and genetic testing options.

Guests will receive a complimentary lunch coupon for the Park Ridge Health Café and are encouraged to arrive at 11:30 a.m. if they choose to eat before the presentation.

Space is limited, so please call to reserve your spot.

Sign up by calling 855.PRH.LIFE (855.774.5433) or visit PRHevents.com

WHAT: Park Ridge Health Education Series Free Seminar: It’s Not Your Mother’s Breast Cancer, Is It?

Know Your History, Your Risks, and What You Can Do!

WHEN: Monday, October 23, Noon – 1 p.m.

WHERE:Duke Room, Park Ridge Health Main Campus

100 Hospital Drive, Hendersonville, NC