Press release from Blue Ridge Parkway:
On Monday, November 8, 2021, at approximately 8:00 a.m., National Park Service dispatchers received a report of a vehicle off the road near Milepost 386 on the Blue Ridge Parkway. NPS Rangers, along with Buncombe County rescue personnel, responded to the scene to find two deceased occupants of the vehicle.
The preliminary investigation indicates the vehicle was traveling southbound in a left-hand curve when the vehicle left the roadway, lost control and struck two trees. The operator of the vehicle, Jose Roberto Espino Ruiz, 28 years old, and his passenger Michael Huitron, 26 years old, both of Mexico, died as a result of the crash.
The investigation is ongoing to determine if there are any further, contributing factors. No additional details are available at this time.
