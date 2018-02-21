PARKWAY PLAYHOUSE SEEKS SUMMER INTERNS

Parkway Playhouse has been making magic in the mountains for over 75 years and one staple of their summer season has always been the interns. Bright college students on the brink of their own theatre careers come to Parkway Playhouse year after year for hands-on, professional experience in an exciting and supportive work environment. This year will be no exception!

Parkway Playhouse is actively recruiting college interns for its 2018 summer season. Interns will work in their desired area of focus: costumes, lighting and sound, set construction, and theatre education. In addition to gaining in-depth experience and valuable professional references they receive a stipend for their work and can be housed locally, if needed.

Applications can be found on parkwayplayhouse.com and any questions should be directed to the Education Coordinator, Mea Johnson – mjohnson@parkwayplayhouse.com. Applications and references are due by March 15. For more information about Parkway Playhouse, performances, volunteer opportunities, classes, auditions, and more please visit parkwayplayhouse.com, or call 828-682-4285.