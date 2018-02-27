Press release from the Patrick Fitzsimmons campaign:

WEAVERVILLE — On Monday, Feb. 26, Weaverville resident and Town Councilman Patrick Fitzsimmons officially filed as a Democrat candidate for Buncombe County Commission District 2 commissioner.

Fitzsimmons is executive director of Mountain Bizworks, a local nonprofit organization that provides small-business education, coaching and lending in Western North Carolina.

Previously, Fitzsimmons was CEO of the Red Cross in Western North Carolina. He joins a field of several District 2 Democrat candidates and one Republican candidate.

The election primary will be held on Tuesday, May 8. Early voting begins April 19. The general election will be held on Tuesday, Nov.13. District 2 includes Alexander, Barnardsville, Black Mountain, Reynolds, Fairview, Swannanoa, Woodfin and Weaverville.

“It is my privilege to dedicate my efforts to this election at this critical time in the lives of all citizens who live and work in our District 2 communities. With more land use pressures every day and the enhanced desire that all citizens have to trust and have confidence in county government, I’m proud to lend my voice to how we will best move forward,” Fitzsimmons said.

Fitzsimmons offers a unique combination of public nonprofit management, small-business startup and development experience. He champions equity for all citizens and is committed to environmental sustainability. Fitzsimmons has lived in Weaverville since 2004.

For more information, visit: www.votepatrickfitzsimmons.org and www.facebook.com/votepatrickfitzsimmons