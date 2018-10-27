Press release from Asheville School:
On November 8, Asheville School will welcome Asheville artist Patti Anastasi for a solo exhibition of her work. “Eccentric Archetypes” features Anastasi’s mixed media portraits of characters, each imbued with their own personalities.
Anastasi combines painting, photography and mixed media and says her work is “conventional but with a twist.” Observers can expect “something unexpected, slightly skewed, exaggerated, maybe humorous.”
In “Eccentric Archetypes,” Anastasi focuses on the archetypal nature that unites humanity, as defined by Carl Jung in his work on the collective unconscious.
Originally from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Anastasi is a trained psychologist and art therapist who has practiced in California and North Carolina. She said her training as a psychotherapist informs her subject matter through the individual personalities of the characters she depicts in her work. In addition to working as an art therapist, Anastasi is currently an artist in residence at Pink Dog Creative in Asheville, North Carolina.
Join Patti Anastasi and the Asheville School Fine Arts Department for the opening reception of “Eccentric Archetypes” on Thursday, November 8, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. in the Walker Arts Center’s John M. Crawford Art Gallery. (Directions<https://www.ashevilleschool.org/about/directions>.)
“Eccentric Archetypes” will hang from November 8 to December 14. The opening reception is free and open to the public, and general gallery hours are Monday to Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
