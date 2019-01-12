Press release from United Federal Credit Union:

United Federal Credit Union (United) was pleased to donate more than $1,200 to local families and organizations across North Carolina during the 2018 Pay It Forward initiative. As part of the Pay It Forward program, United provides $15 to every employee to give to a needy individual, family, or organization of their choice. Many times, departments and branches combine funds to create a more substantial donation.

This year, employees in Asheville, Fletcher, Hendersonville, and Statesville, North Carolina raised money to benefit Monticello United Methodist Church’s “Feeding the Future” program in Statesville, North Carolina, as well as four families in Henderson and Buncombe Counties.

North Carolina Market Vice President Lee Beason says it’s something employees look forward to every year. “Pay It Forward is a service opportunity our employees prepare for throughout the holiday season. Philanthropy and giving speaks to the heart of our organization, and this program is of utmost importance to each one of us.”

The program began in 2008 with a request from employees that they use the money otherwise spent on internal holiday celebrations to help people in the community.

United President/CEO Terry O’Rourke explains that the Pay It Forward program is highly anticipated and regarded by employees and the Members they serve.

“Our Pay It Forward program speaks to the heart of what United Federal Credit Union is all about,” said President/CEO Terry O’Rourke. “Even though Pay It Forward is focused around the holiday season, I’m proud that our employees find ways to give back to the community and be of service to others all year long. We want to show that generosity and simple acts of kindness can make a big difference in people’s lives.”

In 2018 through the Pay It Forward initiative, United collectively donated more than $12,600 to 85 different families, individuals, and community organizations across the six states where branches are located.

At every conclusion of Pay It Forward, United gathers its entire staff to hear more about how each department utilized the charitable funds. In 2018, that meeting occurred on December 19.