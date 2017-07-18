Press release:

Performance + Artist Talk with Make Noise

Friday, July 21

7 pm – Free

Black Mountain College Museum + Arts Center

69 Broadway, Asheville, NC

“We want our instruments to be an experience, one that will require us to change our trajectories and thereby impact the way we understand and imagine sound.”

Make Noise, an Asheville-based company that designs and builds analog modular musical synthesizers, will share their company philosophy and perform with their newest instruments.

Learn more about Make Noise at makenoisemusic.com!

ABOUT BMCM+AC: The Black Mountain College Museum + Arts Center preserves and continues the legacy of educational and artistic innovation of Black Mountain College.

For more information, visit blackmountaincollege.org