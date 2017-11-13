Press release from a representative of PFLAG:

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C — On Monday, Dec. 4, from 6-7:30 p.m., Aaron Sarver from the Campaign for Southern Equality will be the featured speaker at a meeting sponsored by the Hendersonville chapter of PFLAG. The sponsored presentation will take place in the Kaplan room at the Hendersonville Library.

Sarver will speak on the topic “Fair Laws?” “Mississippi law HB1523 is definitely something I’ll talk about and put it into context along with HB2/HB142 here in N.C. as a backlash to the gains that have been made for LGBTQ rights,” he states.

Another issue that Sarver will touch on is President Donald Trump’s controversial attempted ban of transgender troops.

The Hendersonville PFLAG chapter invites all who wish to know more about LGBTQ issues. PFLAG is the original family and ally organization, composed of parents, families, friends and allies uniting with people who are lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer, PFLAG is committed to advancing equality through its mission of support, education and advocacy.