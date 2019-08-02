Press release from The Hendersonville PFLAG Chapter:
Join us for a fun PFLAG Picnic!
Where: Patton Park Pavillion
When: August 5th, 5:00 pm
What: Picnic meat and buns provided. All encouraged to bring a covered dish, chips, or beverage to share.
Chapter President Jerry Miller wrote,“The new pastor of the First Congregational Church, Karla Miller, will share with us about her experiences as a gay pastor and how PFLAG and her Church might work together to bring equality to all LGBTQ people.Be prepared to share briefly something fun or interesting you have done, will do, or hope to do this summer”
To be sure we have enough, please notify Jerry Miller by email (jerry.w96@gmail.com) or by phone at 828-687-0690.
The Hendersonville PFLAG chapter invites all who wish to know more about LGBTQ issues. PFLAG is the original family and ally organization composed of parents, families, friends, and allies uniting with people who are lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer. PFLAG is committed to advancing equality through its mission of support, education, and advocacy
