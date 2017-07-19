Press release:

Haywood Regional Medical Center (HRMC) announced that Chad Lott, PA-C will join Waynesville Family Practice beginning July 10.

“We are very pleased to announce that Chad Lott is returning to Waynesville Family Practice,” said Rod Harkleroad, CEO of Haywood Regional Medical Center. “Lott will be a great addition to this well-loved and established Haywood County practice. He previously served on the staff of Waynesville Family Practice from 2007 to 2015. With the addition of Lott, Waynesville Family Practice will be able to accommodate new patients.”

Lott is a graduate of East Carolina University with a BS in Physician Assistant Studies, and holds a Masters in Health Science from Duke University in Durham, NC. He is board certified by the National Commission on Certification of Physician Assistants. Lott is joining Drs. John and Judy Stringfield, Dr. Tom Ward, Dr. Michael Pass, Dr. Leslie Koretz, as well as physician ssistants David Wangerin-Lile, PA-C and Emily Watson, PA-C.

“I chose family practice as a profession because I enjoy building relationships with patients and helping patients of all ages liver happier and healthier lives.” Lott said. “I am very excited to be returning to Waynesville Family Practice. I have the utmost respect for the providers in this practice and I truly feel as though the entire staff is like family. ”

Appointments with Chad Lott, PA-C can be made by calling 828,456.3511. Lott is accepting new patients and can care for patients of all ages.

As a part of Duke LifePoint Healthcare, Waynesville Family Practice is supported by Duke University Health System’s world-renowned leadership in clinical excellence and quality care and LifePoint Health’s extensive resources, knowledge and experience in operating community hospitals. Visit us at waynesvillefamilypractice.