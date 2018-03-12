Press release from Jackson County Arts Council:

Jackson County Arts Council presents:

Piano Party: A Celebration of Jackson County Pianists

Location: Community Room of Jackson County Library

Date: Tuesday, March 20

Time: 6-8 p.m.

FREE Event

To showcase the new piano they recently purchased, the Jackson County Arts Council is hosting a “Piano Party” on March 20, 6 p.m. in the Community Room of the Jackson County Library Complex. Six local pianists representing several different genres of music will be playing the newly installed baby grand piano. These musicians will not only demonstrate the beautiful sound of the instrument, but they will also share their exceptional talent. The pianists are:

1. Brian McMahan, pianist at Balsam Baptist Church, and Chair of the Jackson County Commissioners

2. Barbara Dooley, retired piano instructor at WCU, past accompanist to Community Chorus

3. Lyn Burkett, Assistant Professor of Music at WCU and church musician

4. Mickey McMahan, played bluegrass gospel with Mountain Faith as well as his church

5. Linda Stewart, pianist, First Baptist Church

6. Iva Veazey, piano teacher and performer

Plan to come and hear an enjoyable and varied concert of piano music and help the Arts Council celebrate the new piano. Light refreshments will be served following the concert.