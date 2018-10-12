Press release from 2018 Pink on the Green:

Area businesses are participating in the first annual Pink on the Green Charity Golf Tournament on Saturday to benefit women in WNC who are going through cancer treatments. Golfers will tee off at 9am on Saturday all to raise money for Cleaning for a Reason, a non-profit charity that partners with cleaning companies to provide free cleaning service to women who are battling Cancer in their service areas.

Many area businesses have banded together to raise money for the charity through the 1st Annual Pink on the Green Charity Golf Tournament. The tournament will be held at Broadmoor Golf Links on Saturday, October 13th. Registration opens at 8am and Golfers will tee off for the cause at 9am. All of the money raised will benefit the women who are going through treatments and have signed up for the service.

“I wanted to find a way to give back to our community, women, and find a good cause that could also involve what we do best here at Clean Streak Inc. Cleaning for a Reason was the answer to that prayer.”

-Brittany Maziarz, COO Clean Streak Inc.

Clean Streak Inc. partnered with Cleaning for a Reason in early February of 2018 and has been providing free cleaning service since. Patients can sign up to receive this free service on the Cleaning for a Reason website.