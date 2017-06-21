Learn about “the eclipse of a lifetime” at PARI



Rosman, NC (June 21, 2017) – A total solar eclipse, one that many are calling “The Eclipse of a Lifetime,” will cross over Transylvania County August 21. You can learn what it’s all about during a special presentation at PARI Friday, July 14. The evening’s activities will include a tour of the PARI campus and, weather permitting, celestial observations with PARI telescopes.

“While solar eclipses are not as rare as they may seem,” says PARI Astronomer/Educator Dr. Bob Hayward, “having a total solar eclipse come right over our home is the event of a lifetime! Why are those of us in the western Carolinas so lucky on August 21? In this special Evening at PARI presentation we will explain how we got so lucky by looking at the motions of the moon and earth that set this up. We will go over the predictions for the path of totality and how long totality will last in towns and other locations in North and South Carolina. And we will show how to safely view this phenomenon of nature and describe what to look for as it progresses.”

This program will begin at 7 p.m. with the presentation, followed by a campus tour and a trip to the Exhibit Gallery. Weather permitting, the evening will also include a trip to the Nature Center where PARI astronomers and volunteers will use PARI’s telescopes to showcase planets, stars and more.

The event will take place regardless of the weather so attendees are encouraged to dress appropriately and wear comfortable walking shoes.

Reservations are required and will be accepted until 3 p.m. the day of the event. Evening at PARI programs cost $20 per adult, $15 for students/seniors/military and $5 for children ages 6-11. Children 5 and under are admitted free. Register and pay online at www.pari.edu or call (828) 862-5554. For additional information contact Sarah Chappell at schappell@pari.edu.