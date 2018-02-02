Rosman, NC (February 1, 2018) – Love is in the air… and sky at PARI in February! The public is invited to dinner and presentation on Friday, February 9th at the Pisgah Astronomical Research Institute (PARI) for a special Valentine’s edition of Evening at PARI. The evening will start with a romantic, served, candlelit dinner from 5:30pm – 7:00pm at PARI’s new restaurant, Smiley’s. During dessert, enjoy the tales of the true legends behind the constellations in “Love Stories in the Sky”, presented by PARI educator, Lebby Moran at 7:00 pm. Afterwards, guests will enjoy a campus tour and trip to PARI’s exhibit galleries. Weather permitting, the evening will conclude with a trip to our Sky Deck, where PARI astronomers and volunteers will point out the constellations and use PARI’s telescopes to view the night sky.

The event will take place regardless of the weather, so attendees are encouraged to dress appropriately and wear comfortable walking shoes. Each participant will also have the opportunity to have a photo taken with a PARI telescope and will receive a subscription to the PARI newsletter.

Reservations are required and will be accepted until 3:00pm the day of the event. Tickets for couples are $75, with individual tickets available at $40. Guests can register and pay using the PARI Event Calendar at www.pari.edu or call (828) 862-5554. For additional information contact Chelena Blythe at cblythe@pari.edu.