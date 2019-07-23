Press release from the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission:

The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission’s Pisgah Center for Wildlife Education is offering free outdoor-related workshops for people of all ages and skill levels throughout the month of August. Online registration is required for the workshops, which are open on a first-come, first-served basis.

Tuesday, Aug. 6 – Tracking from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Open to ages eight to 12.

Wednesday, Aug. 7 – Stream Investigation from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Open to ages eight and older.

Thursday, Aug. 8, and Monday, Aug. 12 – Snorkeling in the Stream from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Open to ages eight to 15.

Friday, Aug. 9, and Saturday, Aug. 31 – Nature Nuts: Monarchs from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Open to ages four to seven.

Friday, Aug. 9 and Saturday, Aug. 31 – Eco Explorers: Monarchs from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Open to ages eight to 13.

Friday, Aug. 9 – Salamanders from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Open to ages eight to 12.

Saturday, Aug. 10 – Fly-Tying for the Beginner from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Open to ages 12 and older.

Wednesday, Aug. 14 – Casting for Beginners: Level I from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Open to ages 12 and older.

Saturday, Aug. 17 – Trapping 101 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Open to ages 12 and older.

Tuesday-Wednesday, Aug. 20 through Aug. 21 – Hunter Education Course from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. nightly. Open to all ages.

Monday, Aug. 26 – Tackle Rigging from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Open to ages 12 and older.

The Pisgah Center for Wildlife Education is located near Brevard, just south of Asheville, by the Davidson River in Transylvania County. The center features nature trails and five large aquariums representing aquatic mountain habitats. The center is open from 8 a.m. to 4:45 p.m., Monday through Saturday, from April through November, and then Monday through Friday from December through March.

For more information on the Commission’s wildlife education centers and other activities and events, visit ncwildlife.org/learning/Education-Centers.