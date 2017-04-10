Press release from the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission:

BREVARD, N.C. (April 10, 2017) – The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission’s Pisgah Center for Wildlife Education is offering a free, educator-led “wildlife hike” to the top of John Rock on April 14 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The round-trip hike to John Rock, which is located in Pisgah National Forest behind the education center, encompasses approximately 5 miles of trail that includes wild flowers, meadows, granite domes, creeks and waterfalls. During the hike, Pisgah staff will provide an overview of the natural history of the area, focusing on wildlife species found in the forest, as well as the different types of habitats used by wildlife.

Participants should bring sunscreen, water and lunch, good hiking shoes, and their smartphone or a camera, as the hike offers beautiful valley and mountain views, including neighboring Looking Glass Rock, according to Lee Sherrill, program coordinator for the Pisgah Center.

“With spring in full swing, now is the perfect time to take a hike to John Rock and enjoy some spectacular scenery along the way,” Sherrill said. “The hike itself is considered ‘moderate’ but we’ll be stopping along the way to take photos of wildlife that we encounter, which could be anything, ranging from hawks and other raptors to songbirds and maybe a wild turkey or two.”

The hike is open to participants 14 and older and online (www.ncwildlife.org/pisgah); registration is required.

In addition to the John Rock Hike, Pisgah Center staff offers group programs on a variety of topics for 10 or more people who call to schedule a program. Groups can schedule the date, time and topic of the program. For more information on group programs or the public programs listed above, call (828) 877-4423.

The Pisgah Center for Wildlife Education is located near Brevard, just south of Asheville, by the Davidson River in Transylvania County. The center features nature trails and five large aquariums representing aquatic mountain habitats. The center is adjacent to the Bobby N. Setzer State Fish Hatchery, where trout are raised in 54 raceways. The center is open Monday through Saturday from April through November and Monday through Friday from December through March. Hours are 8 a.m. to 4:45 p.m.