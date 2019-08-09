Press release from The Pisgah Conservancy:

To educate and advocate for Graveyard Fields, The Pisgah Conservancy has partnered with Bonesteel Films to produce a 16-minute documentary about the history, beauty and challenges facing the area.

The premiere of the film “Graveyard Fields – Call of the High Country” will be Sunday, Aug. 18, from 5-7 p.m. at the Cradle of Forestry in Pisgah Forest. Beer, wine and hors d’oeuvres will be offered.

The second film event will occur Wednesday, Aug. 21, from 6-8 p.m. The event will begin at the Fine Arts Theatre on Biltmore Avenue in Asheville, with a reception to follow next door at Blue Spiral 1 art gallery.

Blue Spiral 1 exhibits work by exceptional artists and object makers in a 15,000 square-foot gallery spanning three floors, and maintains an extensive exhibition schedule, presenting over 25 shows annually.

Artist Julyan Davis has generously donated his oil painting “Cascade Below Upper Falls in Graveyard Fields” as a raffle prize to support The Pisgah Conservancy and their mission to preserve and maintain Graveyard Fields. Davis is an English-born artist who has painted the American South for thirty years. He received his art training at the Byam Shaw School of Art in London. Davis, who now lives in Asheville, has work exhibited internationally as well as in many public and private collections.

Admission is free. Raffle tickets can be purchased online at www.pisgahconservancy.org. Funds will go toward protecting Graveyard Fields for the next generation.

The mission of The Pisgah Conservancy is to provide funding to preserve the natural resources and scenic beauty of the Pisgah Ranger District and to enhance the recreational experience of all visitors to Pisgah.