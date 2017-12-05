Press release from Pisgah Legal Services:

ASHEVILLE – With unprecedented numbers turning out for health insurance this year, Pisgah Legal Services (PLS) is continuing to help people sign up for ACA, also known as “Obamacare,” health insurance before the deadline on Friday, December 15.

PLS Managing Attorney Jaclyn Kiger says, “We want to make sure everyone who wants health insurance has a chance to come in and take advantage of the free in-person assistance before the enrollment deadline on December 15th. Many people are getting financial assistance to make their plans affordable and in some cases they see better deals this year than in the past.”

The Affordable Care Act is still the law and consumers can shop the Marketplace during the shortened Open Enrollment period to select 2018 coverage. Time is running out as plan selections have to be made by December 15th in order to get quality, affordable coverage for 2018. Financial assistance is still available. Free, in-person help right here in Western North Carolina is available. Appointments can be made by calling toll-free: 855-733-3711 or make an appointment online at www.pisgahlegal.org/free-legal-assistance/aca/.

In addition, there are free events are happening across WNC for the last week of enrollment:

Monday December 11th

1-7pm Mad Batter Food & Film– 617 West Main St., Sylva

Thursday December 14th

10am-4pm Marianna Black Library— 33 Fryemont St., Bryson City. Call 828-550-7908.

1-4:30pm Transylvania Community Services– 98 E. Morgan St., Brevard

Friday December 15th