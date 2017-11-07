Press release from Pisgah Legal Services:
Asheville, N.C. – Folks who need help signing up for health insurance under the Affordable Care Act can meet with trained, in-person assisters at free events this Saturday, Nov. 11.
Pisgah Legal Services and other ACA Partners of WNC will educate people about their options and help them enroll at events happening in Asheville, Brevard, Black Mountain and Rutherfordton. Other events take place on Nov. 17 and 18 in Burnsville and Marshall.
Appointments can be made by calling toll-free: 855-733-3711 or make an appointment online at www.pisgahlegal.org/free-legal-assistance/aca/.Walk-in appointments are available at all sites and will be provided on a first-come, first-serve basis.
Nov. 11 Events:
9am-4pm US Cellular Center, 87 Haywood St., Asheville
Sponsored by Mission Health
9am-2:30pm Unitarian Universalists UUTC— 24 Varsity St., Brevard
9am-1:30pm Pisgah Legal Services— 169 N. Main St., Rutherfordton
11am-5pm Black Mountain Library— 105 Dougherty St., Black Mountain
Subsequent events:
Nov. 17: 9am-4pm Yancey County Senior Center – 503 Medical Campus Dr., Burnsville
Nov. 18: 10am-2pm Madison County Library – 1335 N. Main St., Marshall
Consumers should bring the following to the enrollment events:
- Social Security Numbers or document numbers for immigrants;
- Employer name and phone number, and income information for every member of your household who is working or has income and needs coverage;
- Policy numbers for current health insurance plans covering members of your household.
Consumers who cannot attend the November 11 events are reminded that they can still make an individual appointment for a day and time that best meets their needs. Don’t delay – Open Enrollment ends on early this year on Dec. 15.
