Press release from Pisgah Legal Services:
WHAT: Expunction Clinic
WHERE: Arthur R. Edington Center, 133 Livingston St., Asheville
WHEN: December 12, 2017 3:00 pm – 7:00 pm
Pre-registration is REQUIRED. Call 828-253-0406.
WHO: Individuals that are experiencing barriers to housing and employment due to a criminal record.
WHY: Effective December 1, 2017 expunction laws will change. Some of the critical changes include: (1) allowing individuals to expunge all dismissed charges (or findings of not guilty) as long as the individual does not have a felony conviction, (2) reducing the wait period to expunge nonviolent misdemeanor convictions to 5 years and 10 years for first-time non-violent felony convictions.
CLINIC PARTNERS: Asheville Housing Authority Residents Council, Justice Resource Center, and Pisgah Legal Services
Pisgah Legal Services is a nonprofit law firm that has provided free civil legal aid in WNC since 1978 to help low-income people meet their basic needs, such as protection from domestic violence, avoiding homelessness, finding safe housing, and accessing health care and subsistence income.
For more information or to pre-register by November 30, call 828-253-0406.
